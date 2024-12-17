UDC Partners With Dreama For Supporting Orphaned Children

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, and the Orphan Care Centre (Dreama) have signed a co-operation agreement to enhance humanitarian and social initiatives in the country, by providing effective support to orphaned children.

Dreama's members will participate in local and national events organised on The Pearl and Gewan Islands, providing them with the opportunity to engage and contribute to community activities, a statement said. In addition, joint awareness events and programmes will be organised to enhance community awareness about orphans' issues and needs.

Both UDC and Dreama seek to enhance the social experiences and confidence of orphaned children, while also fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This agreement serves to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between UDC and Dreama in supporting community initiatives, particularly in preparing the children of Dreama to enhance their professional growth and personal development.

A key part of the co-operation is UDC's commitment to providing short-term administrative training and skill development opportunities for Dreama's members. These training programmes, available on a rolling basis, will focus on equipping participants with essential workplace skills such as communication, organisation, and basic administrative knowledge. By preparing these children for the professional world, UDC aims to help them build stable and prosperous futures, contributing positively to Qatar's workforce and economy.

The agreement with Dreama is a significant step forward in UDC's corporate social responsibility strategy, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting all groups within Qatar's society.

Dreama is a specialised institution dedicated to providing comprehensive care for orphans and fostering their family stability through innovative programmes and initiatives that facilitate their integration into society. The centre offers social, psychological, and educational support to its children, focusing on developing their skills and abilities for a promising future, the statement added.

MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109005046