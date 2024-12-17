Six Dead As Strong Quake Rocks Vanuatu

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu's capital Vila yesterday, killing at least six people and damaging two reservoirs and a hospital, according to local and the United Nations.

National broadcaster VBTC showed footage of crushed under the debris of collapsed buildings and boulders strewn across a highway. Drone footage showed landslips near a terminal.

Caretaker prime minister, Charlot Salwai, yesterday declared a state of emergency and said a curfew would be imposed for seven days in the worst affected areas. International assistance had been requested.

It was a“sad and devastating time” in Port Vila, he said, expressing sympathy to families who had lost loved ones.

An official at Port Vila's hospital told VBTC that six people had died and more than 50 were injured. Rescue efforts to find people trapped in collapsed buildings continued in the evening, a police official told local media.

“It was the most violent earthquake I've experienced in my 21 years living in Vanuatu and in the Pacific Islands. I've seen a lot of large earthquakes, never one like this,” Dan McGarry, a journalist based in Vanuatu, said.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said there was significant damage and Australia was preparing to deploy assistance, including urban search and rescue and emergency medical teams today.

Port Vila's international airport was closed, Vanuatu's High Commission in Canberra said.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated 116,000 people had been affected by the earthquake. It said there were six unconfirmed deaths and damage to the two main water reservoirs.

The structure of the hospital in Port Vila was affected, with the operating theatre not functioning and triage tents set up outside to manage the influx of patients, it said in a statement.

