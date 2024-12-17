Amir, Erdogan Discuss Ties, Regional Developments
Date
12/17/2024 11:02:23 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and avenues for strengthening and enhancing them across various fields.
This came during His Highness the Amir's meeting with the Turkish president at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they shared perspectives on a range of issues and developments on the regional and global stages, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria.
The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, alongside high-ranking officials, members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
From the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, and several senior officials.
His Highness the Amir arrived in Ankara, early Tuesday, on a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye, where he was welcomed by Turkish foreign minister Fidan.
MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109005044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.