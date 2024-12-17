Amir, Erdogan Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and avenues for strengthening and enhancing them across various fields.

This came during His Highness the Amir's meeting with the Turkish president at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they shared perspectives on a range of issues and developments on the regional and global stages, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, alongside high-ranking officials, members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

From the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, and several senior officials.

His Highness the Amir arrived in Ankara, early Tuesday, on a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye, where he was welcomed by Turkish foreign minister Fidan.

