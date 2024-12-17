A Day Of Pure Pride And Joy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On December 18, Qatar celebrates its National Day (QND), an occasion of profound significance that honours the enduring legacy of its founder, Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, and a blazing record of incredible achievements ever since.

Nearly 146 years ago, on December 18, 1878, Sheikh Jassim assumed leadership and laid the foundations of the modern Qatari state, fostering the principles of unity, sovereignty, and resilience. His vision of a dignified, cohesive nation continues to guide Qatar as it thrives in an era of unparalleled progress and prosperity.

The celebrations of Qatar National Day are not merely a commemoration of a historic date but a heartfelt tribute to a journey defined by unwavering commitment to integrity, honour, and moral values. Sheikh Jassim's leadership united the people of Qatar, preserved their dignity, and established Qatar as a respected and principled member of the global community. His legacy lives on as Qatar continues to welcome allies, offer refuge to the distressed, and uphold the rights of neighbours while championing principles of mutual respect and collaboration.

Today, Qatar stands as a beacon of security, stability, and progress-a nation that has successfully balanced rapid development with an unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of its citizens and residents. December 18 serves as a unifying milestone, a day that brings together Qatari citizens to reflect on the progress achieved under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and to renew their loyalty to the vision of a prosperous and dignified future.

Under the guidance of successive leaders, Qatar has grown into a global model of success. Major strategic initiatives and investments have fueled rapid economic and social progress, all while remaining grounded in the values and traditions inherited from its founding father. Qatar's achievements are not confined to economic development; they extend to cultural, sport, scientific, and legislative advancements, all underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The year 2024 has been particularly remarkable for Qatar, with numerous milestones achieved across various domains. As one of the world's leading producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Qatar has strengthened its position as a global energy powerhouse. Its diplomatic efforts, led by His Highness the Amir, have positioned Doha as a hub for international mediation and dialogue. Hosting strategic dialogues and participating in global forums such as the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Qatar has reaffirmed its role as a key player in promoting international peace and security.

Such engagements underscore Qatar's commitment to fostering mutual respect and shared interests, while elevating its influence on the global stage.

Qatar has stood steadfastly by the side of the Syrian people through the dark days of a brutal regime and as the Arab country stands on the threshold of a new dawn, further extends the hand of brotherhood and support on this auspicious occasion so that the people of Syria can rebuild the nation of their dreams.

On this propitious day, Qatar also asserts its solidarity with the long-suffering people of Palestine and hope the war waged by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza will come to an early end.

His Highness the Amir undertook several notable visits in 2024, with the latest being his outstanding state visit to the United Kingdom. These visits have further strengthened Qatar's bilateral relations and expanded its network of strategic partnerships. Such engagements underscore Qatar's commitment to fostering mutual respect and shared interests, while elevating its influence on the global stage.

One of the highlights of 2024 was His Highness the Amir's attendance at the 8th edition of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony in Costa Rica. This event underscores Qatar's commitment to transparency and ethical governance on a global scale.

Domestically, the approval of constitutional amendments through a historic referendum reflects the nation's dedication to inclusive governance and its citizens' active participation in shaping Qatar's future.

Qatar National Day also celebrates the robust bond between Qatar's leadership and its people, a relationship that has been instrumental in achieving the nation's ambitious goals. His Highness the Amir's focus on economic independence, national security, and bilateral relations has reinforced Qatar's position as a global leader. The nation's dynamic foreign policy, rooted in mutual respect and shared interests, continues to foster strategic partnerships and elevate Qatar's stature on the world stage.

As Qatar marches confidently toward the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to preparing its people for excellence and contribution towards global welfare. The principles of self-sufficiency, knowledge, and dedication are at the heart of Qatar's vision for sustainable development. Guided by its wise leadership, the State of Qatar continues to prioritise the well-being and prosperity of all who call this land home.

Qatar National Day is a testament to the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that defines the nation. It is a day to celebrate the remarkable journey of a country that has transformed challenges into opportunities and emerged as a global exemplar of stability and success. As the festivities unfold, the people of Qatar will not only honour their past but also reaffirm their commitment to a future of dignity, prosperity, and shared achievement.

