Mumbai Woman Sells 45-Day-Old Baby For ₹1 Lakh To Fund Husband's Bail, Arrested In Child-Trafficking

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai arrested a woman for reportedly selling her 45-day-old baby for ₹1 lakh. She took the step to fund her husband's bail, who was arrested for stealing scrap from railway premises, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

The police have also arrested eight more people in the crime and is probing the incident's with a suspected interstate child trafficking network. According to HT, the woman met her husband during a visit to Mumbai's Byculla jail when she was pregnant. After the meeting, she allegedly decided to sell her baby to raise funds to release her husband.

(More to come)