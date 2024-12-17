Guyana – Qatar Partnership Can Serve As A Model For International Cooperation, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The friendship between Guyana and Qatar exemplifies how countries across the globe can come together to drive progress, president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised this during a reception on Monday at the Marriott Hotel to celebrate Qatar's National Day.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, shared a vision for prosperity and development closely links the two countries, stating:“I believe that our partnership can serve as a model for international cooperation, driving progress not only for our nations but for the global community as a whole.”

President Ali applauded Qatar's remarkable progress and transformation, and its growing role in fostering regional cooperation and international partnerships. With the recent establishment of a Qatari embassy in Guyana, president Ali underscored that a solid foundation for enhanced dialogue, cultural exchange, and mutually beneficial economic collaboration has been created. The president also pointed out that Guyana and Qatar's interests and development paths are aligned, particularly in the energy sector.

“Our nation's oil discoveries have opened unprecedented opportunities for sustainable economic growth and inclusive social development. In this context, Qatar's experience in harnessing its natural resources for the benefit of its people aligns close to our own aspirations,” president Ali added.“We're also keen to explore possibilities in climate change mitigation and adaptation, given our shared commitment to sustainable development.”

The president highlighted that this partnership has positioned Guyana as a prominent investment frontier for Qatar and pointed out that the Qatari Investment Authority has been mandated to explore every possibility to partner with the local private sector.

The head of state further underscored the potential to broaden this partnership into emerging sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, education, and technology.

Qatar is already supporting several large-scale projects in Guyana, demonstrating the impact that strategic partnerships can have on the economy.

Qatari company, Assets Group Inc., is constructing a state-of-the-art hotel and convention centre, dubbed the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre, and a new stadium, funded by the Qatari government, will be constructed in Region Three.

Last September, the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani embarked on a state visit to Guyana for fruitful discussions in areas of mutual interest.

Recently, the two countries also signed an MoU to establish a framework for regular political dialogue and cooperation.

Qatar's Acting Charge d'Affaires to Guyana, Mohammed Ebrahim Al Rumaihi also delivered remarks at the ceremony, emphasising the country's dedication to strengthening ties with Guyana across a range of sectors.

Qatar National Day is celebrated annually on December 18. It commemorates the unification of Qatar under the leadership of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani in 1878. This day marks a significant moment in Qatar's history, symbolising the country's unity, independence, and cultural heritage.

The post Guyana – Qatar partnership can serve as a model for international cooperation, says president Ali appeared first on Caribbean News Global .