Weber Shandwick Names Jim O'leary, Karen Pugliese Global Presidents

Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O'Leary and chief growth officer Karen Pugliese have been promoted to global president roles.

O'Leary will oversee all major global markets and retain his North America CEO role.

Pugliese will oversee strategy and innovation and oversee the global growth function.

Chief brand officer Joy Farber Kolo has been promoted to chief impact officer. The new leadership structure comes under new global CEO Susan Howe, who assumed the position earlier this month.

NEW YORK - The Weber Shandwick Collective has promoted Jim O'Leary and Karen Pugliese to global president roles in a leadership restructuring under new global CEO Susan Howe.In a newly created role, O'Leary will oversee all major global markets including North America, EMEA,APAC and LATAM. O'Leary will also retain the North America CEO role he has had since joining Weber Shandwick in January 2023 after 15 years with Edelman, where he served most recently as US COO.Pugliese, also in a newly created role, will oversee TWSC's strategy and innovation and lead the global growth function. Pugliese is a 15-year Weber Shandwick veteran who most recently chief growth officer .Meanwhile, chief brand officer Joy Farber Kolo has been promoted chief impact officer. In her new role, Farber Kolo will work closely with practice leaders as well as the firm's strategy, creative, integrated media and analytics teams to drive excellence across the agency.“It's a moment of our continued transformation,” Howe said, adding that the new global roles enablethe appointees to further the accomplishments they have achieved in their existing roles.“The Weber Shandwick Collective has been leading in so many ways and Jim, Karen and Joy are instrumental in so many elements of our success.”Having two global presidents with separate remits is a new leadership structure for Weber Shandwick. The agency historically had one global president, a role that belonged to Howe before she stepped up to global CEO early this month She succeeded Gail Heimann , who retired after 28 years with the firm.Asked whether there are other leadership changes in the works, Howe said,“I think the team is in place,” adding that she's“super energized” by the new appointments.“We have the best leadership team in the business and now we have defined the roles that will take us forward,” she said.