The F-35 Won't Be Canceled Anytime Soon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) National security advisors to incoming President Donald are considering decapitating Iran's nuclear program in a bombing campaign. They would not be thinking this way had not Israel been remarkably successful in wiping out Iran's air defenses. The star of the show was the F-35. Interest in the Trump camp to replace the F-35 with drone , with Elon Musk one of the strongest voices, just took a body blow thanks to Israel .

Israel destroyed Iran's air defenses including the Russian supplied S-300 MPU-2, an advanced version of the S-300. It was paired with radars including the Russian Rezonans-NE which, it was claimed, could detect Israeli stealth aircraft and missiles. The S-300 interceptor missiles fly at speeds between Mach 6 and Mach 8.5. Iran acquired four S-300 systems, finally delivered in 2016. Iran also sported a large number of other air defense systems that apparently were also liquidated.

The F-35 is America's stealth tactical bomber. It is currently in production in a program that will ultimately cost the US taxpayer trillions of dollars. Because of the high price tag and numerous birthing problems, many of them centered on software code issues, top Trump people, including Elon Musk, aim to stop F-35 production and replace the stealth fighter with drones.

The US has had some stealth drones for quite a while, but they are man-in-the-loop drones that require constant communications to reach their targets. The use of radio communications creates opportunities for any adversary as he can intercept the radio transmissions, locate the“stealth” drone through triangulation, and, as the Iranians proved, even grab control of the stealth drone and capture it.

S-300 with radars and launcher