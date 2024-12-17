Robert Esposito's New Book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) Focuses On Emotional And Logistical Hurdles Of Moving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert Esposito Nobody Move Cover

Author seeks to disrupt the highlighting the importance of supporting consumers as they navigate one of life's greatest stressors - moving

- Robert EspositoHAUPPAUGE , NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author, Entrepreneur, and residential moving expert Robert Esposito's new book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) published by Red Penguin Books is available online and in bookstores starting Jan 15th. Pre-orders and custom fifty pack copies are available now. Nobody Move isn't just a collection of tips; it's a comprehensive roadmap that bridges the emotional and logistical hurdles of moving. The book provides engaging insights and stories that reveal how to face the stress of relocating with clarity and confidence. Esposito provides his proven strategies that have helped countless families and individuals navigate their own difficult transitions. This book is a must read for those in the moving process and for everyone in the real estate sector that wants to survive, thrive and have long-term career success in the changing world of residential real estate.Author Robert Esposito is an entrepreneur and the founder of Relocators Services Inc., headquartered in Hauppauge, NY. He has worked for over 15 years in the moving and relocation sector, assisting thousands of families move locally and across the nation. Today the company has multiple locations in two states and provides moving, storage, clean outs, disaster recovery support, estate sales, tag sales and online auctions. The company specializes in moving furniture.“For far too long the vast majority of those who work in the residential real estate sector including agents, mortgage brokers, attorneys, home inspectors and movers, have failed their clients. They wrongly focus on supporting them and the real way to be serving them is to be preparing them. I have seen this happen repeatedly and this is why I decided to write Nobody Move and do something about it. Moving is one of life's greatest stressors. It's time that all of us who work with people during this difficult, confusing and emotional time commit to helping them, educating them and doing all we can to reduce stress. This is good for clients and great for long-term business success,” said Esposito.The book takes a comprehensive and psychological look at the moving process and Esposito skillfully shares his own and others' real-life stories from moves that he has been part of and that contacts have shared with him. Opening the book is a story from Long Island Rock and Roll legend, Dee Snider. Snider recounts a childhood story of a family move gone wrong. Snider's family moved from Long Island to Florida. Upon arriving the moving company refused to take the family's items off the truck without anadditional payment of several thousand dollars which the family did not have. This experience has remained a sore spot with the Snider family to this day. Moving companies holding items hostage remains commonplace today and Esposito wants people to know about this practice and to be prepared.Divorce and the emotional trauma of parting with items during tag sales are also highlighted in the book.“The emotions around moving combined with divorce create a whole set of challenges. Far too often we, as movers, find ourselves in the middle of these issues. During one situation we moved a family's possessions from a home to our warehouse for temporary storage. Divorce papers were filed when the items were in storage and they stayed there for over 6 years as the couple fought it out in court,” added Esposito.Esposito believes that there needs to be a shift in the residential real estate sector from gaining a client to make a quick dollar and then thanking them after the fact with a closing gift. Instead the industry should be focused on sign on gifts which will put more attention into working, educating and supporting clients.“Its my goal to disrupt the real estate industry. Real estate agents, mortgage brokers, attorneys and even moving companies need to be empathetic and listen to clients first and help them understand the emotional journey they will be going through. This needs to be done at the beginning, not at the end of the transaction with a basket of fruit or bottle of champagne. Fruit rots, but a caring and attentive approach that builds a relationship will last a lifetime and this approach is great for business,” he added.This book is a must read for those in the real estate sector that want to survive, thrive and have long-term career success in the changing world of residential real estate. Customized books with information, broker names and logos can be purchased in bulk to be given to clients as they start the home selling and moving process.The invitation only Nobody Move Book Release Gala is planned for January 2025. The event will launch the book as well as be the kickoff for a movement in the residential real estate sector to put clients first. This event will feature real estate reality show stars, celebrities, special panel with real estate disruptors, entertainment includes Internationally Popular Female DJ Kristaval and more. Over 800 real estate and business professionals are expected to attend.To purchase Nobody Move (Without Reading This) go to this special Amazon link: . For custom and bulk orders please visit /custom-book-bundles/ . To learn more about Rob Esposito or Relocators go to .-END-

Bill Corbett Jr.

Corbett Public Relations

+1 516-428-9327

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Nobody Move (Without Reading This) Book Video with Dee Snider

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.