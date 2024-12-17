Egypt, Japan Celebrate 70 Years Of Development Cooperation, Chart Future Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, has participated in a high-level event in Tokyo, celebrating 70 years of development cooperation between Egypt and Japan. The event, organised by the of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also included representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and several other countries.

Minister Al-Mashat, at the start of her visit to Tokyo, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the long-standing partnership between Egypt and Japan. She emphasised the crucial role of collaborative efforts in tackling development challenges and noted the necessity of expanding development cooperation to support developing nations.

Attendees at the event included Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, JICA President Akihiko Tanaka, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, Hideo Ishizuki, Director-General of the International Cooperation Bureau at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Egyptian Ambassador to Tokyo Mohamed Abu Bakr. Representatives from Laos, Maldives, Senegal, and Tunisia also participated, along with government and Japanese financial institution officials.

Al-Mashat reviewed the progress of Egyptian-Japanese relations, stating that the partnership is built on shared visions and positions. She stressed the contribution of the collaboration to development, particularly highlighting the evolution of the relationship since the beginning of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's presidency. She noted that the two countries have increased exchanges, and that the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2023, opening more avenues for economic cooperation. Al-Mashat added that the 70th anniversary of the partnership marks a new phase of diversified economic cooperation.

The minister noted that Egyptian-Japanese relations have consistently supported Egypt's strategic priorities, including the implementation of Egypt's Vision 2030. This cooperation has led to advancements in sustainable social and economic development, the green transition, renewable energy, education and human capital, inclusive growth, infrastructure, private sector involvement, and technical capacity-building projects.

Al-Mashat also emphasized that economic development and private sector empowerment will be central to future cooperation between the two countries, aligning with Egyptian government priorities. She reiterated the government's full support for the private sector, including Japanese companies, to increase their investments in Egypt. The minister said that efforts would be made to improve the business environment and investment climate.

The Ministry is also working to foster partnerships between Japanese financial institutions and the Egyptian private sector, aiming to improve access to finance. The Egyptian government aims to increase the private sector's contribution to the economy to 65% within three years. To this end, Al-Mashat called for increased support from international partners, including Japan, to stimulate investments through blended finance, particularly in priority sectors such as localising industry.

Al-Mashat cited several successful Egyptian projects funded by Japan, such as the Comprehensive Health Insurance Project, various metro lines, and the Grand Egyptian Museum, to demonstrate the strength of the partnership.

She added that global challenges, compounded by geopolitical tensions, require international collaboration, collective action, and a reassessment of the global financial structure to ensure fairness for developing countries.

Referring to South-South and triangular cooperation, Al-Mashat highlighted Egypt as a gateway for Japanese investments and exports to Africa and the Middle East. She emphasised that these forms of cooperation are crucial for accelerating development through enhanced partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the replication of successful development models.

Egyptian-Japanese development cooperation began in 1954 and has significantly evolved over the decades, particularly under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's leadership. The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, an



