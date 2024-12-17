RFK Jr. Sparks Gym Frenzy With His Wild Workout Style - Jeans, Hiking Boots, And Pull-Ups

(MENAFN- Live Mint) When it comes to fitness, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn't just breaking a sweat - he's breaking norms. At 70 years old, the figure-turned-fitness enthusiast is turning heads and sparking conversation with his signature workout style: tight jeans, hiking boots, and a black dress belt.

Kennedy 's choice of gear has caused a stir at the exclusive Hudson Yards Equinox, one of New York's most high-end clubs, PageSix reported. From running on the treadmill in hiking boots to lifting weights in denim, Kennedy's workout routine is as unconventional as it is captivating.

A New York gym spectacle

The report stated citing sources close to the gym that Kennedy has developed a reputation for hard-hitting workouts that have members of the club both amused and bewildered.

“He works out really hard, lifting weights and doing the treadmill. And he wears tight jeans,” one fitness insider was quoted as saying.

Younger members at the gym reportedly couldn't help but wonder,“Who's that older guy?” when spotting Kennedy, unfamiliar with his political pedigree. His arrival at the gym - flanked by three security guards - added to the intrigue, drawing curious stares and chuckles, the report stated.

Members reportedly find his commitment to fitness in his signature boots and denim particularly entertaining. One insider noted, as per the report, that Kennedy's workout choices have sparked plenty of speculation and conversation.

Viral workout moment: Shirtless pull-ups and“Eye of the Tiger”

Kennedy has also made headlines through his viral social media presence. Recently, a video of his workout routine at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, set to the iconic "Eye of the Tiger," took off across the internet. Seen over 5.3 million times, the video showcases Kennedy performing swift pull-up rollovers with a workout partner in a shirtless display of strength and agility.

The video captures a gripping moment as Kennedy's partner executes a clean pull-up and a handstand on the bar while Kennedy joins in with an impressive acrobatic maneuver - his feet just inches away from his partner's face. Despite the acrobatics' complexity, Kennedy achieved a perfect dismount, sharing the video with the humorous caption:“Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing.”





This lighthearted moment, paired with his impressive display of physical prowess, has solidified Kennedy's gym reputation.

The belt talk: Fashion meets fitness

Kennedy Jr. 's workout style isn't just about jeans and hiking boots. His choice of accessories has also drawn attention, particularly his black dress belt, which measures 1.25 inches in width. Social media users say this choice leans far too formal for his workout gear - too sleek for his rugged denim style.

Experts suggest that Kennedy might consider swapping his formal black dress belt for a more casual 1.5-inch casual belt, better suited for his fitness attire and reflecting a more laid-back gym vibe. After all, dress belts are traditionally reserved for tailored trousers - not denim jeans worn during treadmill runs and weightlifting routines.

While Kennedy's workout routine and style choices are grabbing attention, his political ambitions are also front and center. President-elect Donald Trump has tapped RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) , a role subject to Senate approval.

Kennedy's recent viral workouts - including his gym escapades - have added an unexpected dimension to his nomination. The humor and strength displayed in his recent workout videos contrast sharply with the intense scrutiny expected as his confirmation hearing approaches.

Whether it's his jeans, his hiking boots, or his impressive gym feats, RFK Jr. is proving that fitness can be as much a statement as it is a physical regimen. His workout style - a blend of formality, political ambition, and unfiltered authenticity - continues to captivate audiences and gymgoers alike.

While Kennedy preps for his potential role as Trump 's incoming health czar, his choice to mix gym routines with a healthy dose of personal flair is leaving everyone watching, whether they're at the treadmill, on social media, or inside the walls of Equinox.

The road to political influence can be paved with pull-ups, acrobatics, and a pair of rugged jeans. And RFK Jr. is certainly proving that with style and strength.