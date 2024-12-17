EU Reiterates Its Commitment To Support Ukraine Until Just Peace Achieved

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and expressed its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in the conclusions of the EU General Affairs Council published on the European Council's website.

“The European Council reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and reaffirms its continued support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the document states.

The European Council has also reiterated its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Additionally, the European Council has stressed that no initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine.

As previously reported, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU and its member states have continued to provide Ukraine with substantial political, economic, financial, humanitarian, and military assistance.

Ukraine has been granted candidate status for EU membership and has begun screening its national legislation for alignment with EU legal standards, a key part of the negotiation process toward Ukraine's full membership in the European Union.