Tusk Inspects Residential Building Damaged By Russian Missile In Lviv
Date
12/17/2024 3:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk began his visit to Lviv today with inspecting a residential building that had been damaged by a Russian missile.
He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Poland decided to provide assistance with the rebuilding this house... This short visit has shown in full force how brutal, senseless and terrible Russian aggression is,” Tusk said.
As reported, a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Lviv on the night of July 6 killed 10 people and injured 48 others.
Photo: Facebook / Andriy Sadovyi
