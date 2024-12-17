Duke Of Edinburgh Tours Historic Dickson House Museum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation took a tour at Dickson House Museum, a historic site symbolizing the depth of Kuwaiti-British relations. The Duke, accompanied by head of the Mission of Homor, of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, walked around the museum and beheld the displayed items and photographs. (end) aab

