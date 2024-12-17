UL Solutions Awards First Residential SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating To Mr. C Residences Jumeirah In Dubai

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Mr. C Residences Jumeirah in Dubai has achieved a UL Verified SPIRE Smart BuildingsTM Rating, marking the first all-residential building in the world to receive this comprehensive smart building performance rating.

The rating is also the highest verified SPIRETM rating received to date for any property type category. The Mr. C Residences Jumeirah Gold-level rating was attributed to consistently high marks across multiple categories, with the building receiving the highest scores in health and well-being, life and property safety and connectivity - considered top priorities for residential building occupants.

“Mr. C Residences Jumeirah has made a substantial stride in validating and demonstrating smart building innovation in the residential development industry,” said Frederick Sy, vice president of Strategy and Portfolio Innovation at UL Solutions.“Residential properties are complex ecosystems to manage, often balancing multiple priorities. By rigorously assessing, validating and rating key building elements that encompass the entire scope of a smart building, the UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating provides guidance for enhancing safety, health and well-being while improving the overall resident experience.”

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is a luxury waterfront development in Dubai. Developed by Alta Real Estate Development in partnership with the Cipriani brothers, founders of the Mr. C luxury hospitality and residential brand, this six-story building includes 27 units of apartments and penthouses. Bernardo Fort Brescia of Miami-based Arquitectonica led the architectural design, while Will Meyer of New York City-based Meyer Davis oversaw the interiors.

“The achievement of the Gold SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating for Mr. C Residences Jumeirah marks a significant milestone as the first residential development globally to attain this recognition,” said Abdulla Al Tayer, managing partner of Alta Real Estate Development.“I am deeply impressed by the dedication of our entire Alta Real Estate Development team, which has been instrumental in driving excellence in luxury design and smart building performance. The UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating has been invaluable in demonstrating how we have seamlessly built a high level of residential connectivity, safety, health and well-being elements into this project. We are thrilled to continue delivering luxury residential experiences within a framework grounded in science-based best practices for smart buildings.”

The SPIRE Smart Buildings program is the first independent assessment program that measures the actual performance of buildings. It uses a comprehensive framework created with input from over 60 leading organizations in the building industry.

The program focuses on six key areas that define a smart building's performance: connectivity, cybersecurity, health and well-being, life and property safety, power and energy, and sustainability. By evaluating and rating buildings based on these factors, SPIRE helps building operators improve their buildings' performance, return on investment and occupant satisfaction.

The UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating helps empower building operators as they consider smart building needs in the face of new and evolving influences. These include physical assets decarbonization, business and building mission alignment, occupant experiences, cybersecurity concerns, artificial intelligence, image perception and the introduction of robotics into the built environment.

