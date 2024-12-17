Andersen Global Expands Service Offerings In Japan With Addition Of Kohwa Sohgoh

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global broadens its capabilities in Japan through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Kohwa Sohgoh, adding complementary capabilities to its existing tax capabilities in the country.

With over 35 years of experience, Kohwa Sohgoh, based in Tokyo, offers a comprehensive range of services to clients across various sectors. The firm's team of professionals specialize in corporate legal affairs, administrative law, criminal law, family law, and civil law, as well as compliance, restructuring, employment, intellectual property, cross-border transactions, finance, and real estate. Kohwa Sohgoh works closely with both private and public companies, delivering tailored solutions that address complex business and legal challenges.

“We are committed to providing continuous, comprehensive support to our clients, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and expertise,” said partner Shunsuke Nohara.“Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to leverage the organization's global resources and further enhance our ability to provide clients with seamless solutions.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added,“Japan is the third-largest economy in the world and represents an important market for our firm. The addition of Kohwa Sohgoh enables us to offer comprehensive, integrated services in the region, and positions us for future growth.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink