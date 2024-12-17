Nextworld® Unveils Latest Release With New AI Capabilities, JD Edwards Connector, And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, an innovator in enterprise platforms, has unveiled its second release of the year.

Highlights of the new release include new AI capabilities, a JD Edwards connector, and UX improvements. These latest developments reaffirm Nextworld's dedication to bringing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

1.

New AI capabilities: The company added new enhancements as part of Nextworld Intelligence.



Nextworld customers can use generative AI to turn spreadsheets into applications or build new ones from scratch.

Ed, Nextworld's ground-zero agent with a chat interface, now comes with additional capabilities.



Customers can ask Ed to quickly build, customize, and configure their unique interactive reports.



Ed is now accessible and optimized for Nextworld mobile, allowing customers to use the AI agent on the go. Customers can also leverage Ed's five new skills, including semantic retrieval. When customers use Ed to search for documentation, the AI Agent can understand the semantic meanings of their prompts instead of relying on literal words.

2.

JD Edwards connector:

Nextworld's new JD Edwards connector lets customers work with their existing JDE systems, while offering them opportunities to build custom apps on the Nextworld platform to extend their systems' capabilities.



Customers can synchronize data from a JD Edwards source table to a new or existing target table in Nextworld.

They can also invoke JD Edwards Orchestrations via Nextworld's proprietary, no-code tool for writing business rules, Logic Blocks. Customers can also create Nextworld interactive reports over a dataset whose source of truth is in JD Edwards.

3.

UX improvements:

Nextworld made UX improvements across the entire application development process, including workflows and its visual app builder, the No-Code Studio. These updates were designed to make user experiences more intuitive and increase development productivity.

The newest release also includes enhanced capabilities across Nextworld's manufacturing, production, finance, and sales applications.

Nextworld CEO Kylee McVaney commented, "Our latest release represents Nextworld's unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We're proud to bring our customers enhancements that not only simplify processes but also unlock new opportunities for growth."

About Nextworld

The Nextworld Enterprise Platform provides a composable business architecture that adapts to how you do business. Our packaged applications cover finance, order management, procurement, inventory control, and manufacturing, allowing data to flow seamlessly across applications, departments, and existing systems. With a singular, secure, and customizable platform delivered with a robust suite of business applications, the Nextworld Enterprise Applications Platform lets you digitize your most critical and unique business processes quickly, efficiently, and 100% future-proofed.

