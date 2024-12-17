Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Collaborates With JIT Electrical To Expand Smart Home Technology In 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) announced a collaboration with JIT Electrical Supply, a leading supplier to the building and professional industries, to drive the adoption of SKYX's advanced smart technologies in early 2025. The partnership aims to enhance SKYX's presence in the builder and professional markets by delivering plug-and-play solutions that improve safety, save time and costs, and add smart home capabilities. JIT CEO Bob Hill highlighted SKYX's as the most disruptive innovation in the lighting since LED, while SKYX Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen emphasized the collaboration's role in advancing the company's growth and innovation strategy.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at

