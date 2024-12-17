عربي


Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 18, 2024: Warm Start At 14.88 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

12/17/2024 9:01:03 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.79 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.88 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM


Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 234.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.66 °C and a maximum of 29.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune is 234.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 2024 24.79 Broken clouds
December 20, 2024 26.73 Broken clouds
December 21, 2024 26.53 Scattered clouds
December 22, 2024 25.35 Broken clouds
December 23, 2024 25.88 Sky is clear
December 24, 2024 24.57 Broken clouds
December 25, 2024 25.99 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

