Uttarakhand Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 18, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 17.38 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 5.67 °C and 22.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 10% with a wind speed of 10 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM
Uttarakhand AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 6.37 °C and a maximum of 20.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 13%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 19, 2024
| 17.38
| Sky is clear
| December 20, 2024
| 19.49
| Broken clouds
| December 21, 2024
| 17.97
| Sky is clear
| December 22, 2024
| 18.00
| Sky is clear
| December 23, 2024
| 18.68
| Overcast clouds
| December 24, 2024
| 18.66
| Sky is clear
| December 25, 2024
| 16.66
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.01 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Kolkata
| 21.24 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 23.0 °C
| Heavy intensity rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.37 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 25.46 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 23.77 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 17.25 °C
| Few clouds
