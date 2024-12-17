عربي


Haryana Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 18, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures

12/17/2024 9:01:03 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 17.49 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.23 °C and 22.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:31 PM


Haryana AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 181.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 9.98 °C and a maximum of 23.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 181.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 2024 17.49 Sky is clear
December 20, 2024 20.27 Sky is clear
December 21, 2024 20.84 Sky is clear
December 22, 2024 20.16 Sky is clear
December 23, 2024 19.83 Few clouds
December 24, 2024 21.37 Sky is clear
December 25, 2024 20.83 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

