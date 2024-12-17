Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Healthcare Product Council Co-Chair

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Torey Riso as Co-Chair of the SVN Healthcare Product Council. In his new role, Torey will work alongside Chair Catherine House, CRE, FRICS, CCIM and other council members to further enhance SVN's presence and expertise in the healthcare real estate sector.

Torey Riso is an Executive Managing Director of SVN | Senior Living Advisors (SVN | SLA) with over 30 years of business and legal experience, including almost 20 years serving equity investors and debt providers, as well as owners, operators, and managers of seniors housing and care assets. He's held C-suite and other significant leadership roles with Huron Consulting Group (Managing Director and Leader of the Healthcare Real Estate Group), Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (CEO and President), Care Investment Trust (CEO and President – NYSE), and CIT Group (SVP and Chief Counsel Corporate Finance – NYSE). In addition, he was a transactional lawyer in private practice working with clients on mergers & acquisitions and finance transactions (Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe's – Global Finance Group). Torey is a licensed attorney and real estate broker in the state of New York, and is registered with FINRA with Series 7, Series 79 and Series 63 designations. His past professional associations include Co-chair National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care Spring Conference; Planning Committees for both Spring and Fall Conferences, and Executive Board Member, American Senior Housing Association.

Torey was thrilled to join the SVN | Senior Living Advisors team in early 2024 as an Executive Managing Director and co-leader (with Tony Yousif) of the platform, which is dedicated exclusively to real estate advisory, valuation, investment sales, and related capital markets services for clients in the Seniors Housing and Care sector. In addition to traditional investment sales, the team has particular expertise advising clients with distressed/defaulted debt and/or otherwise underperforming assets, which includes active adult, senior apartment, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities as individual assets or portfolios/campuses. The team has broad experience coming from diverse industry backgrounds, including appraisal, legal, accounting, brokerage and investment sales, debt and equity capital markets, asset management, and facility operations.

"As the new Co-chair of the Healthcare Product Council, I am excited to lead efforts to create a platform that will help familiarize all interested SVN colleagues with the fundamental aspects of the Seniors Housing & Care sector. This initiative aims to provide a deeper understanding of the unique dynamics and challenges within this sector, and highlight how it differs from other commercial real estate asset classes. I look forward to collaborating with our team to provide valuable insights and resources that will help further strengthen our collective expertise in this vital area of healthcare real estate" said Riso.

Riso's appointment reflects SVN's commitment to providing industry-leading expertise and services to its clients and colleagues. His extensive background in commercial appraisal, multifamily development & construction management, capital markets advisory, and investment sales makes him a valuable addition to the SVN Healthcare Product Council.

About SVN ® Product Councils

SVN Product Councils are specialized groups within the SVN network that focus on specific areas of commercial real estate. These councils give SVN Advisors the opportunity to network and share expertise with SVN colleagues who work within similar property sectors.

About SVN ®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities.

