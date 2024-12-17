Introducing Blupulsetm: A Total Water Solution Powered By Rentricity And Energized By FUSO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Transforming Water and Management with Innovative In-Conduit Hydropower and Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BluPulse marks a new chapter in U.S. water infrastructure and energy management, combining the expertise, products, and services of

Rentricity and FUSO America Corporation

(FUSO). This joint initiative aims to bring a comprehensive Total Water Solution to the market, integrating advanced water management technologies and sustainable energy solutions under one unified brand.

Continue Reading

BluPulse underscores a shared commitment to providing cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for water infrastructure

Rentricity Logo

FUSO Logo

Post thi

BluPulse: A Synergistic Approach to Water and Energy

BluPulse represents a strategic partnership between Rentricity, a leader in in-conduit hydropower, and FUSO, a globally recognized player in innovative infrastructure solutions. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, BluPulse aims to redefine water management in the U.S.

with offerings that include innovative in-conduit hydropower generation, trenchless pipe rehabilitation, and water treatment.

Key Elements of the BluPulseTM Total Water Solution:



Hydropower Solutions – Powered by Rentricity: At the heart of BluPulse is the "Powered by Rentricity" program, which harnesses excess water flow and pressure within existing water systems to generate clean, renewable energy. This innovative technology provides a sustainable way to reduce energy costs for municipalities, utilities, and industrial users. A comprehensive new product line developed under the BluPulse brand will encompass a range of high-efficiency turbines, advanced flow control systems and turnkey solutions

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation: BluPulse offers non-invasive pipe rehabilitation methods that allow water operators to maintain and restore aging infrastructure without disruptive excavation. This solution ensures minimal downtime while extending the life of pipelines. Water Treatment Solutions: BluPulse provides comprehensive water treatment services, including chemical treatment, filtration, and disinfection, to meet regulatory standards and maintain water quality across diverse systems.

Leading the Way in Sustainability and Efficiency

"We're thrilled to introduce BluPulse, a total water solution that brings together the capabilities of Rentricity and FUSO," said Frank Zammataro, CEO & Co-founder of Rentricity . "By combining our in-conduit hydropower expertise with FUSO's innovative approach to infrastructure, BluPulse aims to deliver clean energy solutions that optimize water systems and support the transition to sustainable practices."

"BluPulse is more than a partnership; it's a new paradigm in water management. This joint effort integrates advanced solutions for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, creating significant value for U.S. communities." said Hisanobu Kado, President of FUSO America Corporation. "With the U.S. making significant investments in water infrastructure, there is tremendous growth potential for water infrastructure innovation in the years ahead, providing communities with reliable, sustainable solutions that address their energy and water management needs."

A Commitment to Transforming the U.S. Water Market

The launch of BluPulse underscores a shared commitment to providing cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for water infrastructure. By combining Rentricity's specialized technology with FUSO's comprehensive product offerings, BluPulse is positioned to become a leader in water-energy integration. This collaboration aims to reshape the future of water management, driving improvements in energy resilience and carbon footprint reduction.

BluPulse sets a new standard for the U.S. water industry by offering an all-encompassing approach to water and energy management. With a focus on clean energy, sustainability, and efficiency, BluPulse delivers advanced technologies that help communities achieve their clean energy goals while ensuring the resilience of their water resources.

About BluPulse

BluPulseTM is a joint initiative by Rentricity and FUSO America Corporation, offering advanced in-conduit hydropower solutions and infrastructure technologies that optimize water systems while supporting clean energy goals.

For more information on BluPulse and its Total Water Solution, visit or contact [email protected]

and [email protected] .

SOURCE Rentricity Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED