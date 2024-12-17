(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

PureFi and Panther Partner to Enable Privacy-Enhanced, Compliant On-Chain Transactions



Asset managers, brokers, and institutions will be able to access services that seamlessly combine privacy-enhancing technology, liquidity, and compliance

PureFi to become Zone Manager within Panther's Shielded Pool, unlocking confidentiality-preserved transactions and compliance for DeFi Strategic partnership combines privacy-enhancing with advanced KYC/KYT to address key challenges within the DeFi landscape



Gibraltar, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Panther Protocol Foundation (PPF) has announced a strategic partnership with PureFi , a KYC/KYT solutions provider for decentralized finance (DeFi). This collaboration will see PureFi apply to become an official Zone Manager in addition to its existing role as a Panther KYC/KYT partner.

Zones are logically partitioned environments within Panther's Shielded Pool that will allow users to conduct privacy-preserved transactions. These Zones will be restricted to allowlisted assets, counterparties, and decentralized applications. As a Zone Manager, PureFi would configure and manage its Zone to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, the parties will explore co-marketing initiatives to promote the PureFi Zone.

This partnership paves the way for enterprise users, including asset managers, brokers, and institutions, to access financial services seamlessly, integrating Panther's privacy-enhancing technology and access to liquidity with PureFi's integrated AML compliance.

The PureFi Zone intends to address the inherent transparency challenges of pseudonymous blockchains: the public visibility of sensitive transaction data. By providing an environment that preserves confidentiality, PureFi's Zone would also reduce exposure to threats such as strategy theft and front-running, barriers that have hindered DeFi's mainstream adoption.

“This is a natural progression in our shared mission to build confidential and compliant infrastructure for DeFi. For the first time, asset managers, brokers, and institutions will be able to access on-chain services that effectively integrate privacy-preservation, liquidity, and compliance,” said Oliver Gale, Co-founder of Panther Protocol.“Together, we're creating a robust network of interconnected Zones that preserve confidentiality while providing compliant access to DeFi for users worldwide.”

“Panther's infrastructure provides the perfect foundation for PureFi to deliver confidential and compliant DeFi solutions to our users,” said Slava Demchuk, CEO of PureFi.“This agreement builds on our existing collaboration, strengthening an already strong partnership to set the stage for a new era of secure, trusted, and accessible decentralized finance. With PureFi already integrated to perform AML services on the platform, this marks the next step in our shared commitment to innovation and compliance."

This agreement between PPF and PureFi underscores both parties' commitment to advancing the DeFi ecosystem. By exploring the integration of privacy-enhancing technologies with advanced compliance frameworks, both organizations are setting a new benchmark for privacy, security and compliance in decentralized finance.

About Panther Protocol Foundation

The Panther Protocol Foundation is dedicated to supporting the adoption and sustainability of the Panther Protocol across the decentralized Web. The Foundation works to anchor the Panther Protocol for DeFi and blockchain ecosystems, thus empowering users, builders, and licensed operators to participate in tomorrow's internet while remaining confidential. The Foundation also focuses on open-source code, governance, research, and awareness of the core technologies of Panther Protocol. For more information, visit .

For more information about Panther Protocol, please visit .

About PureFi

PureFi Protocol is a preserving decentralisation and user privacy for the crypto and dApp ecosystem. The project implements AML/KYC procedures in Web3, preserving decentralization and user anonymity.

Learn more at .

