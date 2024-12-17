Gen-Z Is Redefining Brand Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New study highlights a divide between how Gen-Z and boomers evaluate brands' reputations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest Reputation Pulse Wave 7 report by Reputation Leaders surveyed 1000 Americans and British adults in November 2024, highlighting an emerging imperative: to move beyond and embrace a purpose-driven approach.

Gen Z, up to 27 years old, is entering the workforce and demanding a deeper, more purposeful commitment from the organizations they engage with than their Gen-X or Boomer seniors.

________________________________________

A Generational Divide in Expectations

Younger generations are raising the bar for corporate reputations beyond brand and profit.

Over half (56%) of Gen Z Americans believe a company's reputation hinges on its ability to deliver on purpose-oriented criteria such as positively impacting the environment and society, acting according to your values, and responding quickly and responsibly in a crisis. This compares with just 36% of Boomers who say purpose matters to a company's reputation. Environmental and societal contributions have become particularly critical, with twice as many Gen Z (30%) citing this as a reputation-impacting factor versus only 15% of Boomers.

Corporation reputations are under rising scrutiny in a polarised landscape. Only two out of five (40%) Americans think companies have a reputation crisis plan, dropping to one out of five (20%) in the UK. The younger demographic expresses greater doubts about how corporates handle crises, with 54% of Gen Z Americans saying brands cover it up or blame someone else in a crisis (vs. 22% of baby boomers). This emphasizes the importance of responsibility-taking, transparency, and swift paths to action in moments of challenge.

This shift underscores the importance of embedding purpose and environmental impact into business strategies. Transparency, authenticity, and proactive societal contributions are no longer optional; they are essential for earning trust and loyalty from younger consumers and workers.

________________________________________

In 2025, how employers treat their workers will determine their overall reputation.

American workers we surveyed were clear about their expectations in 2025 for high standards of integrity and well-being in the workplace:

●Americans say supporting employee well-being is a top 2025 expectation, second only to acting with integrity, that American businesses must deliver on.

●Remote work policies are at a tipping point. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of American workers report being less inclined to buy from companies that mandate employees return to work full-time in the office.

●Employee communication gaps remain critical, with only 19% of employees reporting that internal communications meet their needs.

________________________________________

Empowering Leaders to Act

At Reputation Leaders, we equip businesses with the insights to navigate reputational changes. Our Reputation Pulse Wave 7 emphasizes that understanding generational expectations is key to building trust, loyalty, and long-term success. Leaders can create inspiring and enduring businesses by listening to generational perspectives, acting purposefully, and embracing transparency.

Laurence Evans

Reputation Leaders LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.