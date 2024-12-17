Promeet Raises $3.1M In Pre-Seed Funding To Transform Creator Monetization

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 17th, 2024, Chainwire

Promeet , a designed to empower creators to monetize content, has successfully raised $3.1M in pre-seed funding. The will be used to accelerate product development and solidify Promeet's position as a leading platform for content monetization. By combining videos, photos, meetings, and live streamings-with a blockchain-based transactional layer into a single platform, Promeet offers creators the ability to easily get paid and interact with their audience, all in one place.

Already live and operational, Promeet has onboarded thousands of creators, offering them a seamless, frictionless way to start monetizing their content immediately. By facilitating transactions via USDC on the Polygon network, Promeet ensures that creators are paid quickly, securely, and with lower fees compared to traditional platforms.

The investment was raised through a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), positioning Promeet for rapid growth and enhancing its ability to help creators earn effortlessly.

How Promeet Empowers Creators

Monetizing content is often challenging for creators due to platform fees, payment delays, monetization restrictions, and the need for diverse income streams. Promeet works to solve these problems head-on by offering:



Instant Payments : Creators gain immediate access to their earnings with no delays. Unlike traditional platforms, which can take weeks or months to process payments, Promeet uses USDC on the Polygon network, enabling quick, peer-to-peer payments between creators and their audience.

Low Fees : Many platforms take significant cuts, up to 50% but with Promeet, creators keep 90% of their earnings, ensuring they retain more of what they make. With no hidden costs, creators have greater control over their income.

No Restrictions : While other platforms impose heavy restrictions, Promeet offers greater freedom for creators to share content authentically. Creators can monetize videos, live streams, and meetings with fewer barriers, leading to more organic audience engagement.

Easy Onboarding : Getting started with Promeet is quick and simple. There are no complicated setups, subscription fees, or KYC requirements. Users automatically receive a wallet upon signing up and never have to worry about gas fees or understanding blockchain processes. With no need to provide ID documents or link a bank account, creators can start monetizing their content immediately.

Full Control Over Content : Creators can choose whether to publish content publicly or keep it private, offering complete flexibility in how they manage their content and income. Community Driven : Promeet is committed to staying closely connected with creators and fans, ensuring their voices shape the platform's future.

CEO Jonathan Azeroual's Vision

Looking Ahead: Scaling and Expansion

With the new funding, Promeet plans to expand its team, enhance platform features, and scale its user base. The company remains committed to enhancing user experience, increasing brand visibility, and providing creators with the tools they need to succeed in the digital economy. As the platform grows, it is anticipated that more creators will participate, fostering the adoption of Web3-based monetization across industries.

About Promeet

Promeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. By combining the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single, easy-to-use platform, Promeet enables creators to earn revenue seamlessly with no barriers. Powered by Web3 technology, Promeet ensures fast and secure payments, allowing creators to get paid immediately for their work via USDC.

For more information, users can visit