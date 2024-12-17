SMILE DOCTORS CELEBRATES RECOGNITION OF DR. ZACH CASAGRANDE FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN CLEAR ALIGNER TREATMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors is proud to share that Dr. Zach Casagrande was recently recognized for his lifetime achievement in transforming smiles and changing lives with InvisalignTM by Align at the

2024 InvisalignTM Ortho Summit

in Las Vegas.



As Clinical Director for Invisalign treatment at Smile Doctors and founder of Smile Express, Dr. Casagrande plays a critical role in advancing clear aligner for the organization. He also serves as a key liaison with Align Technology, helping doctors across the Smile Doctors network deliver exceptional results for their patients.



"Dr. Casagrande and his team are a shining example of the innovation and dedication that define Smile Doctors," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "Their expertise and leadership continue to raise the bar in orthodontic care, and we're thrilled to celebrate this incredible recognition with him."

This recognition is a testament to Dr. Casagrande's unwavering commitment to supporting patients through exceptional orthodontic care. The work of Dr. Casagrande and his team continues to shape the future of the field, creating life-changing smiles across the DMV region and beyond.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. As the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists with more than 450 convenient locations in 32 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers, and its affiliated orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in patients, each other, and the communities they serve.

Media Contact :

Smile Doctors, LLC

Jonathan

Kaufman

214.813.3076

[email protected]

The Zimmerman Agency

850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Smile Doctors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED