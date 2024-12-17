UMPESL Partners With Kirloskar Pneumatic To Deliver Advanced Solutions For The Textile Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th December 2024: Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited (UMPESL), a 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Voltas Limited, A TATA Enterprise and M/s Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL) have entered into an agreement to deliver world-class, efficient, Centrifugal and Screw Compressors to the Textile in India. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, a flagship company of Kirloskar Group, is a leading of Compressors and compression system in India and serves a variety of sectors like Oil, Gas, Steel, Cement, Food & Beverage, Railways, Defence & Marine sectors with its cutting-edge technology and advanced products.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K Srinivasan, Managing Director of M/s Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited said“As the textile industry in India scales up to address the emerging global opportunities, having world-class compressors like the Tezcatlipoca Centris and the KES range of Screws will add to its competitiveness and allow for rapid scale-up. With the strong support from UMPESL, the customers can now expect world-class service as well.”



Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director, Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Ltd. said“This association adds to our established portfolio of UMPESL's products and thus expands the company's position as a market leader providing customers with a one-stop shop solution and state-of-the-art products to meet their complete manufacturing. This co-operation is expected to strengthen both UMPESL & KPCL's reach in the Textile Industry with the technological know-how acquired in other industries.” He further added“The application of Compressed Air in Textile Industry has become an integral requirement in all the modern machinery working with lot of automation. While the air is free, Centrifugal air is not free. The cost of offering reliable compressed air with required pressure consistently and with least lifecycle cost of ownership and maintaining the compressor is a big concern for many customers. Modern Centrifugal and Screw compressors from KPCL can offer the lowest SPC (Shaft Power Consumption) at the lowest maintenance and spares cost.”





About Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited (UMPESL):



Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited (UMPESL) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas Ltd. On 1st August 2022, Voltas ltd consummated the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with its wholly owned subsidiary, UMPESL for the transfer of its domestic projects business relating to mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP)/ heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) and water projects, mining and construction equipment (M&CE) business and textile machinery division business to UMPESL.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Tanima Das

Email :...