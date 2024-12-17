Salt Security And Crowdstrike Extend Partnership By Integrating API Security With Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Customers can now gain critical visibility into API security risks with faster mitigation capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Salt Security , a leading API security company, today announced a new product integration with CrowdStrike, combining the capabilities of the

Salt Security API Protection with

CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM . This integration, now available on the

CrowdStrike Marketplace , provides customers with API-based attacker telemetry, offering a more comprehensive view of their attack surface.

According to the

Salt Labs State of API Security Report 2024 , API security incidents have more than doubled within the past 12 months. As a pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security provides a leading API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data with proven AI and ML capabilities to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking low-and-slow API attacks, the Salt platform equips organizations with adaptive intelligence to safeguard APIs and enhance their security posture throughout the entire API lifecycle.

This integration with Falcon Next-Gen

SIEM combines Salt's API-based attacker telemetry with endpoint, identity and cloud telemetry from the Falcon platform, third-party security and IT data, and AI and workflow automation – providing organizations with a holistic view of the modern attack surface and the ability to rapidly detect and respond to threats.

"API attacks are rapidly on the rise, as bad actors exploit these powerful data transport mechanisms to spy on and steal company assets," said

Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "APIs are unique, with individual behavioral attributes and use cases, making it highly complex to maintain an accurate view of their potential attack surface. This integration combines our best-in-class API security technology [JB1] with CrowdStrike's proven Falcon platform to extend visibility and provide the threat intelligence required to proactively address security gaps and mitigate the most sophisticated threats."

In 2022, the

Falcon Fund , CrowdStrike's strategic investment vehicle, invested in Salt Security. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to enhance API threat detection and improve organizations' overall API security posture.

"APIs drive digital transformation and application modernization but also create unique security challenges," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at

CrowdStrike. "Our collaboration with Salt Security integrates their API threat intelligence with the Falcon platform, delivering actionable insights to help organizations of all sizes identify security gaps, understand their attack surface, and proactively secure critical assets."

Join us for a

Webinar to learn about this integration on January 7th, 2025, at 9 a.m./12 p.m. PT/ET. To learn more about the Salt Security partnership with CrowdStrike,

contact Salt Security or request a demo at

.

About Salt Security

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Protecting some of the largest enterprises in the world, Salt's API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale. Unlike other API governance solutions, Salt Security's AI-based runtime engine pulls from the largest data lake in order to continuously train the engine. Salt supports organizations through the entire API journey from discovery, to posture governance and threat protection. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit:



Media Contact

Sena McGrand

ICR for Salt Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED