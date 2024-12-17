Vetstem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover From Cruciate Ligament Injury

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brook, a mixed breed dog, was ten years old when she suffered an injury to her cruciate ligament. This was actually her second such injury, as she had undergone surgery to repair the first ligament tear in the opposite knee a year or two earlier. Her new veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions , suggested a treatment plan that included VetStem Cell Therapy along with surgery to repair the torn cruciate ligament.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to treat orthopedic conditions. Stem cells are regenerative cells capable of differentiating into various tissue types, alleviating pain and inflammation, restoring range of motion, and promoting the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. When combined with surgery, stem cells can accelerate healing in the joint, minimize scar tissue formation, and potentially slow the progression of arthritis. This can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an overall improvement in quality of life.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Christiansen collected a sample of fat tissue from Brook's abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. One dose of Brook's stem cells was prepared and shipped to Dr. Christiansen for injection into her injured knee. The rest of Brooks's cells were put into cryopreservation for potential future use.

According to her owner, Brook responded well to stem cell therapy. He stated,“She did seem to heal quicker than the first knee injury/recovery and there doesn't seem to be any major signs of arthritis (3 years later). Since then, I've decided to continue to bank her stem cells for future use.”

In the years after Brook's initial stem cell treatment, she received an annual intravenous injection of her stored stem cells for maintenance. According to her owner, these yearly doses helped to keep Brook comfortable. Her owner stated,“She's happy, healthy and still getting walked a mile or more a day.” Her owner went on to say that he highly recommends VetStem Cell Therapy, stating,“I appreciate the services that VetStem offers and highly recommend pet owners using their services that I believe are very reasonably priced and fair.”

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. While surgery will help to stabilize the knee joint, it cannot completely restore normal joint anatomy and function, and all dogs will develop some degree of arthritis as a result of the injury. Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery may help to improve healing and reduce the severity of arthritis down the line. Learn more at .

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients' own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

