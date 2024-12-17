MTB Partners With Akij Takaful Life Insurance For Cash Management Services
12/17/2024 7:24:48 AM
Dhaka: Mutual Trust bank PLC and Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a simple ceremony held at bank's Corporate Head Office in the capital recently.
Policy holders of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC will be able to make payments against their respective insurance policies at any MTB branch and by using MTB Smart banking App.
Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and CBO of MTB; and Mohammed Alamgir Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (CC) of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB.
Md Arif Bin Idrish, Divisional Head, Islamic Banking; Tahsin Taher, Divisional Head Retail Segment and Strategy; Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, Divisional Head Cash Management and Transaction Banking, from MTB; and M Shazzadul Karim, Consultant, Operations; Abdus Salam Khondoker, EVP and HoD–Finance and Accounts, from Akij Takaful Life Insurance, were also present on the occasion.
