Russia cautions Israel regarding occupying Golan Heights

(MENAFN) Russia has cautioned Israel against taking advantage of the ongoing turmoil in Syria, following an Israeli military incursion into the Golan Heights buffer zone. Russian Deputy Foreign Sergey Ryabkov warned Israeli officials not to be "intoxicated by opportunities" created by the crisis.



After a surprise offensive by Syrian opposition forces, including Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham jihadists, which led to the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) moved into the buffer zone. Despite widespread condemnation from the UN and Arab states, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to expand Jewish settlements in the Golan Heights, claiming the move was crucial for Israel's security.



Ryabkov, commenting on the situation, stated that Israel, alongside the US, is one of the main beneficiaries of the chaos in Syria. He specifically warned against the annexation of the Golan Heights, which he called "absolutely unacceptable," urging Israel to return to the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.



While Israel insists its actions are motivated by security concerns following the collapse of Assad’s regime, including the threat of terrorism along the border, Ryabkov's comments highlight ongoing tensions regarding Israel’s stance in the region.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001686