Ambassador Of Morocco: QND Is Occasion To Recall Qatari Achievements

Doha: HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Qatar Mohamed Setri stressed that National Day celebration reflects multiple meanings that combine the glorious past with the bright present of the State of Qatar, representing an occasion to recall the achievements and gains made by the Qatari people in various fields.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of National Day celebrations, His Excellency extended his congratulations to the State of Qatar -leadership, government, and people- wishing for further development, prosperity, and well-being under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

His Excellency the Ambassador highlighted the State of Qatar's global achievements, saying that Qatar has become a prominent and influential player in the international political and diplomatic scene, adopting an approach that prioritizes dialogue and mediation to resolve conflicts and achieve peace, not only in the Middle East but in several regions of the world experiencing conflicts and wars.

Qatar has succeeded multiple times in containing numerous conflicts, achieving reconciliation, and establishing the foundations for peaceful political settlements, he added.

He praised the achievements made by the State of Qatar at the economic level, noting that no one can deny that the State of Qatar has achieved a significant developmental leap across various fields, primarily manifested in a large-scale urban movement, a comprehensive modernization of facilities and infrastructure, and the creation of modern, integrated infrastructure, which included the construction of museums, libraries, universities, hospitals, industrial areas, airports, seaports, sports stadiums, hotels, and more, all using the latest technologies and in accordance with the highest global specifications.

His Excellency Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Qatar Mohamed Setri explained that Qatar's developmental journey under its wise leadership is a source of pride and honor.

In this context, he said that it is enough to look back just two years, when the country hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a distinguished and exceptional edition, to appreciate the magnitude and significance of all these achievements.

He described the relations between the two countries as deep and distinguished, pointing out that they are based on mutual respect, appreciation, and active solidarity.

He also noted that these relations cover multiple fields, characterized by continuous consultation and coordination in service of the common interests of both countries.

These ties are framed by various agreements, memorandums of understanding, and action programs in political, commercial, economic, investment, and cultural fields, he added.

His Excellency the Ambassador confirmed in his statement to QNA that the Kingdom of Morocco is consistently working with the State of Qatar to enhance and strengthen this cooperation, aiming to elevate it to the highest levels through the exchange of visits by officials and working on implementing initiatives and organizing events that further foster the ties of friendship.

In this context, he expressed his appreciation for Morocco's selection by the Years of Culture initiative, saying that they were pleased that the Years of Culture initiative in the State of Qatar chose the Kingdom of Morocco to be its partner in 2024, further cementing the special and distinguished relationship between the two countries.

He concluded his statement to QNA by noting that the Qatar - Morocco Cultural Year 2024 provides a valuable opportunity to introduce the citizens and residents of Qatar to Morocco's rich cultural heritage, its traditions, historical civilization, as well as its contemporary achievements, through a comprehensive program that includes many activities and exhibitions both in Qatar and Morocco.

