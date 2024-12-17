Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Launches Awareness Initiative To Tackle Cybercrimes

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) Cyberabad Police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Tuesday launched an awareness initiative P.R.O.T.E.C.T. (Preventing Risks Through Education, Collaboration, and Training).

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said project P.R.O.T.E.C.T, we have the support of mainstream media, social influencers, students, and the police. Their collective efforts in raising awareness about cybercrimes will be instrumental in educating the public and preventing these crimes.

Stating that cybercrime has become one of the fastest-growing challenges, he said every year, cybercrimes are compounding at an alarming rate.

“One of the most concerning trends we see is digital arrest – where people, out of fear, end up sharing their bank details and personal information with fraudsters. I urge everyone not to do that. Always remember the most important number to combat cybercrimes: 1930. This helpline can save you from significant loss and distress,” the Police Commissioner said.

He urged media, social media influencers, students, and police to join hands and spread awareness about 1930.

DCP Cyber Crimes Sreebala stated that in most cybercrimes, people not only lose money but sometimes even their lives. "We need education, collaboration, and continuous training to combat these crimes effectively," she said.

"This initiative aims to empower citizens with critical knowledge about the latest cybercrimes and equip them to safeguard themselves against evolving threats. The Cybercrime Mega Awareness Drive, scheduled for December 18, 2024, will be conducted across the Cyberabad Commissionerate."

Police personnel and volunteers will actively engage with citizens through interactive sessions, street plays (Nukkad Natak), and other awareness activities at high-footfall locations such as colleges, corporate offices, malls, banks, parks, metro stations, and public hubs. The theme of P.R.O.T.E.C.T. is "Let's join hands to create a secure digital future." Together, we can“Make A Difference On The Go!”

SCSC General Secretary Ramesh Kaza stated that many people have become victims of cybercrimes. From common citizens to prominent individuals, no one is immune to these crimes. He emphasized that the lack of awareness is a significant reason for the increase in cybercrimes day by day. He highlighted the importance of the "Each One, Teach One" approach, stressing that with collective awareness and collaboration, cybercrimes can be effectively controlled.

SCSC CEO Naved Khan explained that the project will operate through two teams: One team will consist of 50 to 60 SCSC volunteers. The other team will include 50 to 60 Police officers. Each group will be formed with two members-one Police officer and one traffic volunteer. These groups will visit banks, hotels, parks, schools, colleges, and other public places to interact with the public and spread awareness about cybercrimes.