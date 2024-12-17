Bomb, Grenade Recovered In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 17 (IANS) An unexploded mortar bomb was found on Tuesday near Koirengei, about a km away from Luwangshangbam, where the private residence of Chief N. Biren Singh situated, triggering panic in the area, said.

The Chief Minister, however, did not stay in his private residence and he has been living at the official bungalow in Imphal.

A Police official said after the local residents reported that a rocket-propelled bomb was fired but failed to detonate.

A police team along with the personnel of bomb disposal squads, immediately rushed to the spot under the Imphal East district and recovered the 51 mm unexploded mortar bomb. Later the bomb was defused.

The spot is a few hundred metres from a BSF camp.

Security measures have been intensified in the vicinity, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the source of the live bomb and the motive behind its placement so close to the Chief Minister's private residence, the official said.

In another incident, a live hand grenade was found near the residence of a primary school teacher Khomdram Pramod (47) in Uripok Khaidem Leikai area in Imphal on Tuesday.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the grenade.

Subsequently, local people staged a demonstration to protest the placing of the hand grenade.

Meanwhile, Manipur police so far arrested eight cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) outfit in connection with Saturday's killing of two migrant workers from Bihar.

A cache of arms and ammunition including eight weapons were recovered from the detainees.

Armed militants shot dead the two migrant workers near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road in Kakching district on Saturday evening when the victims, along with a few others, were going on their bicycles.

The victims were identified as Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had strongly condemned the killing of two migrant workers from Bihar and announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia for the kin of each victim.

He said that if required, the case would be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.