Situation In Meghalaya Is Alarming: Conrad Sangma War On Drugs

Shillong, Dec 17 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the state is at war against the consumption of drugs since the situation is alarming in the hill state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Station of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at the Meghalaya Police Organisation Training School in Shillong in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Conrad Sangma said,“The government is on a war and a fight against drugs, as the situation is alarming and is having a detrimental impact on the society, especially the youth.”

He said that the government is concerned and have taken a collaborative efforts through different departments to address the issue the issue of drugs.

“Different departments have collaborated to combat the challenges of drug menace, to choke supply chain, distribution network, health concerns, social aspect and overall rehabilitation,” the Chief Minister added.

The police station will function as the main hub for monitoring and coordination of the police consisting of Superintendent of Police (ANTF), Addl. Superintendent of Police/Dy. Superintendent of Police, Inspector and Sub-Inspectors.

Sangma further said that the departments involved are being revamped to tackle this menace and have a humanitarian approach to victims.

He further hoped that the ANTF would act as a major arsenal of the law and order arm of the Government in its fight against drugs.

The Chief Minister also urged the community to join hands with the government in its fight against the drug menace and play a vital role in the whole battle plan to win the war against drugs.

Meanwhile, Sangma today also attended the launch programme of research projects undertaken by the Research and Development Committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The initiative funded by the Chief Minister's grant is aimed at promoting research in Khasi tradition and culture. An amount of Rs. 50 lakh was granted to KHADC for undertaking the research project.

The CM launched books, on Khasi tradition and culture, authored by different researchers on the occasion.

Sangma remarked that traditional knowledge and practices should be preserved for posterity, and wisdom should be used to find solutions to different global problems.

“Our rich tradition and practices should be promoted. Our ancient knowledge should be used to find solutions to different emerging issues and concerns, particularly in the field of environment and conservation,” he added.

On the occasion, books on governance in the Environment through Traditional Practices, Traditional Medicine and Healing and Promoting Health Tourism, Matrilineal Culture, Marriage Practices in Khasi Culture and many more were released.

Sangma lauded the researchers and said that the books should be kept in colleges and universities.

Besides, the Chief Minister said that he would request the Union Education Minister to allow some of the books to be kept on the bookshelves of tribal society in central universities as people need to read, understand and know about the tribal society here.