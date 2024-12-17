Several Families In MP’S Shahdol Get Pucca Houses Under PMAY, Thank PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 17 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one of the key schemes of the Modi government, has proved a boon for the poor and marginalised sections of the society. Several families in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol have got pucca houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Some of them spoke to IANS and thanked PM Modi for the scheme.

Beneficiary Sunita Sondhia expressed her gratitude to PM Modi. She said,“I have got the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Earlier the condition of my house was not good and I had to face a lot of problems, but now due to this scheme, the condition of the house is far better.”

“I came to know about this scheme through the councillor. I believe that this is a good scheme, which has been started in the interest of the public. I express my gratitude to PM Modi,” she told IANS.

Beneficiary Manoj Gaikwad said, "I came to know about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through TV. After this, I took advantage of it and my kutcha house has now been converted into a pucca house. I would like to thank PM Modi, because of whom poor families are able to get better facilities. However, earlier there were no such schemes, due to which there were a lot of problems."

At the same time, another beneficiary Kirtisagar Vanskar praised PM Modi. He told IANS,“Due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, I have now been able to get a pucca house. The process of this scheme was also very easy, after which I applied for this scheme. After getting help from the government, our house has been made strong. I believe that PM Modi thinks only in the interest of the public.”

CMO of Shahdol Nagar Palika Parishad Akshat Budela, speaking about the scheme said,“It was divided into three different parts, due to which about 3,200 families have benefited in the city through this scheme. About 80 per cent of the houses have been completed today. We are trying to provide the benefits of the scheme to the remaining people by the end of the year.”

"The number of residents in Shahdol is around 15000-16000. More than 20 per cent of the people have been provided housing. Many families have benefited from this scheme, which has improved their standard of living," he told IANS.