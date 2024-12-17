Shmyhal: Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice Checkpoint To Start Operations On Dec 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice automobile checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will commence operations on December 20.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On December 20, 2024, the Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice automobile checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will commence operations. It will be open for passenger and freight transport. Pedestrian traffic will begin after the of the relevant infrastructure,” Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that the relevant agreement between the of Ukraine and Poland had been approved on Tuesday, December 17.

The Prime Minister stated that the opening of a new border crossing point will alleviate the burden on the existing ones. Furthermore, it will facilitate greater export opportunities for Ukrainian businesses.

As previously reported, in January, the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed the creation of four additional new border crossing points.

