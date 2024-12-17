How Much Development Has Taken Place In Geeta Colony? People React To Delhi Govt Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly to be held in Delhi next year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has claimed to have fulfilled their promises regarding development works. However, the opposition parties BJP and have described these claims as“hollow”.

Regarding the claims of the Delhi government, IANS spoke to the residents of Geeta Colony, which comes under the Krishna Nagar Assembly.

Local resident Pramod said,“The Aam Aadmi Party MLA has constructed a road in the area. However, the Municipal Councilor has not paid much attention to the cleaning of drains. An aware voter knows which department comes under whose jurisdiction.”

A woman Saroj raised questions on the local MLA. She told IANS,“The MLA here has not done any work. Delhi government has not given pension to the elderly, now the claims they are making are just a tamasha.”

Reena said that the local MLA has not done any development work in the area.“We have been visiting the electricity department for the last two years, but electricity has not been provided to the slum. I want there should be a change of government in Delhi this time,” she told IANS.

Ramesh, an elderly man living in Geeta Colony, is also not very happy with the local MLA. He said,“The MLA has not done any work for the area. The people of the area have not even seen the MLA.”

An elderly woman Janki Devi said that the Delhi government has done a lot of work for them.“I only want the current government should remain in power in Delhi,” she added.

Local resident Vinod Paswan praised the MLA.“The MLA has done a lot of development works here, which has benefited the people living in slums as well. However, who will win here will be known in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he told IANS.

Devendra Mehta said,“Our MLA has not done any work and till date, we have not even seen him.”

Ashok Mahato said that the MLA has done a lot of work in the area.