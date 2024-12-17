Air Force Veteran And Former NFL Cheerleader Launches Inspiring Book Detailing How She Founded Shark Tank-Backed TORCH Warriorwear

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Haley McClain Hill details her thrilling journey transforming a dream into a thriving clothing business.



LOS ANGELES

Dec. 17, 2024

Haley McClain Hill launches " Light the Torch: An Origin Story by the Creator of Warriorwear " detailing how she founded a Shark Tank-backed company. Hill is a U.S. Air Force veteran and PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program participant.

Haley McClain Hill

More than just a clothing brand, TORCH Warriorwear embodies a spirit of adventure and warrior ethos. "Light the TORCH" is more than just a book--it's an entrepreneurial adventure! Join the thrilling journey of the Warriorwear creator, where passion ignites a clothing brand, and battles turn into triumphs on the global stage of Shark Tank. This electrifying origin story delves deep into the creator's heart, revealing the secrets to transforming a dream into a thriving business. Prepare to be motivated by her resilience, inspired by her victories, and equipped with actionable steps to conquer your own entrepreneurial journey.

Hill's companies have reached international success and partnered with The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders.

Founded in 2021, Torch was selected to participate in The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program Fall 2024 Cohort. The program exclusively supports veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs building highly scalable startup companies - ranging from the idea stage through to Series A and beyond.

"The Veteran Entrepreneur Program at PenFed Foundation not only gifted me relationships that I will keep forever and cherish forever, but they also gave me the confidence to walk into the next phase of my business with resources and concrete plans to get us to $1 million in revenue," said McClain Hill.

"Light the TORCH: An Origin Story by the Creator of Warriorwear" can be purchased on Amazon here . The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program is now accepting applications here .

About TORCH Warriorwear

TORCH Warriorwear is a direct-to-consumer military apparel brand, created by women warriors, for women warriors.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than

$55 million

in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit

