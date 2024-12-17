Revolution in Syria leads to overthrowing Assad family dictatorship

(MENAFN) The in Syria, which took the world by surprise, led to the overthrow of the Assad family dictatorship, which had ruled Syria for 54 years since Hafez al-Assad took power in a coup. Despite backing from Russia and Iran, the regime's forces were unable to defend it. As regime-controlled cities fell, prisoners were released, and for the first time in decades, there was a renewed hope for a free, inclusive, and Syria. However, Syrians recognize that the path forward is fraught with challenges. Two major rebel forces, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, were central to the military victory but have been criticized for their authoritarian tendencies and sectarianism. While some claim the rebellion was orchestrated by the U.S. or Israel, others romanticize these rebel forces as a continuation of the 2011 revolution that nearly toppled Assad. The reality, however, is far more complex.



In an interview with Joseph Daher, a Syrian-Swiss socialist activist, The Tempest explores the fall of the Assad regime, the possibilities for progressive forces, and the struggles they face in a post-Assad Syria. Daher described the widespread joy following Assad’s fall, with celebrations and the destruction of statues of the Assad family across the country. The release of political prisoners, especially from the notorious Sednaya prison, and the return of displaced Syrians to their homes were significant moments of liberation. Yet, the initial reactions to the regime's collapse were mixed, with some fearing the rise of authoritarian forces like Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army. Daher recounted the military events that led to Assad’s downfall, starting with the rebel campaign launched on November 27, 2024. In less than a week, these forces took control of Aleppo and Idlib, and the city of Hama fell after intense confrontations with regime forces. The victories continued with the capture of Homs, signaling the collapse of Assad's military control in key regions.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001454