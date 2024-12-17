Top Expat Magazine To Host Plan B Summit For Americans Looking To Move Abroad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the wake of last month's U.S. presidential election, an increasing number of Americans are exploring the prospect of moving abroad to get away from tensions and embrace a more adventurous lifestyle.



In response, Escape Artist, the world's premier outlet for expat, travel, and nomad-focused insight, is set to host its inaugural Plan B Summit, aiming to equip this fast-growing group with all the knowledge they need for a new life abroad.



This coming May 3-4, in Las Vegas, the will include an array of leading experts providing invaluable guidance on buying property abroad, international law and second citizenship, overseas investing, leveraging crypto and bitcoin, the benefits of the expat/nomad lifestyle, and more. There will also be a VIP dinner and cocktails with EA editors.



Learn more and register to attend here.



Unlock a World of Opportunity

As more Americans look to live a life beyond borders, Escape Artist has become the ultimate source for global living. With more than two decades of experience guiding individuals and families toward international living, Escape Artist delivers an unmatched blend of practical tools, inspiring stories, travel tales, and up-to-date trends from experts in many fields.



“We understand that making the leap to live abroad requires not only courage, but also access to reliable, practical information,” says Escape Artist editor David Lepeska.“With so many Americans rethinking their future, we offer the resources to help make their dream a reality-and right now we're doubling down on what we do best.”



All for the Price of a Pastry

This holiday season EA is offering deep subscription discounts, and a renewed commitment to publishing useful information and guidance for those looking to move-abroad.



The number of Americans interested in moving abroad has reportedly leapt 10-fold since the November election, and Escape Artist has responded to this shift by offering great deals.



The number of Americans interested in moving abroad has reportedly leapt 10-fold since the November election, and Escape Artist has responded to this shift by offering great deals.



EA membership comes with a lot of benefits:

?Expert guidance and practical advice on visas, financing, and relocation logistics

?Inspiring stories of expats and nomads who have successfully blazed their own path

?Latest news and trends in travel and life abroad

?Excluse early access to our best feature story every month

?Exclusive interviews with experts, adventurers, authors and innovators

?Twice-weekly newsletters sharing our editors' insights and top stories



Move-Abroad Insights in Your Inbox

Whether you've grown tired of U.S. politics, decided to seek financial stability, or found the perfect French farmhouse, if you're ready to make the big move abroad-or if you're a veteran nomad or expat-EA's new Plan B newsletter delivers all the insight and guidance you need.



From buying a new home to acquiring second citizenship, from knowing how to escape to investing abroad and navigating expat tax laws, we've got you. Every other Wednesday, Plan B appears in your inbox with our most insightful columns, exciting opportunities, and compelling stories from veteran expats, knowledgeable nomads, and experts in financing, investing, real estate, residency, and more.



In addition, this newsletter will always provide the most detailed and up-to-date information on Escape Artist's upcoming Plan B Summit, so if you have even a little interest in moving abroad, you'll want to be a subscriber and stay informed.



About Escape Artist

For more than 20 years, Escape Artist has been the go-to resource for those seeking reliable and practical information about living abroad.



By providing actionable guidance, exciting global stories, and smart strategies, Escape Artist empowers its members to confidently navigate the complexities of life overseas, enabling them to live a life without boundaries.



