Mountain Bike Market , 34% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

mountain bike

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.78 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.11% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mountain bike market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Leisure and Competition), Type (Cross country bikes, All mountain bikes, Downhill bikes, Freeride bikes, and Dirt jumping bikes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES Europe SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

34%. To the growth of the global market.

The Mountain Bike Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the realm of mountain bike market, safety devices are paramount for riders navigating diverse terrains. Weather and sunlight significantly impact the biking experience, with rain or extreme heat influencing performance capacities. Mountain biking tourism thrives on the appeal of new energy engines, such as diesel, Gasoline, and those powering Heavyweight bikes, catering to younger consumers. Off-road bikes, designed for rough terrain and off-track areas, boast large wheels, powerful brakes, and durability for high-performance rides. Folding bikes, e-mountain bikes, and other advanced models offer physical exercise and health benefits, including improved heart function, active cardio activity, and weight loss. However, these activities carry health risks, including stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular diseases, highlighting the importance of people's lifestyles and virus infections. The interest in trekking and the youth generation's health-conscious population fuels the demand for physical fitness and bike safety. The tourism industry embraces standard mountain bikes, cross-country bikes, trail mountain bikes, downhill bikes, and all-mountain bikes, ensuring a wide range of options for enthusiasts.

Mountain bikes represent a significant market segment in the cycling industry. With increasing health consciousness and the trend towards eco-friendly transportation, demand for mountain bikes continues to grow. Retailers stock a variety of models catering to diverse terrains and skill levels. Manufacturers invest in research and development to enhance bike performance and durability. Distributors ensure timely delivery to retailers, while marketing efforts focus on reaching potential customers through various channels. Overall, the mountain bike market is thriving, offering opportunities for all stakeholders.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Leisure 1.2 Competition



2.1 Cross country bikes

2.2 All mountain bikes

2.3 Downhill bikes

2.4 Freeride bikes 2.5 Dirt jumping bikes



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Research Analysis

The mountain bike market encompasses the design, production, and distribution of mountain bikes, electric mountain bikes, and other off-road bicycles. Customer awareness and safety are paramount in this industry, with a focus on performance capacities, large wheels, and powerful brakes for optimal riding experience. Electric mountain bikes offer pedaling power with engine support, enhancing the off-road adventure sport experience. Trails may present surface flaws and potential accidents or collisions, necessitating safety devices and younger consumers' increased interest. Weather and sunlight are crucial factors in mountain biking tourism, while new energy engines and durability are essential considerations for off-road biking on rough terrain and off-track areas.

Market Overview

The mountain bike market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of mountain bikes and related accessories. These bikes are designed for off-road cycling, featuring sturdy frames, components, and wide tires for optimal traction. The market caters to various segments, including entry-level, mid-range, and high-end mountain bikes, each with distinct features and price points. Consumers seek mountain bikes for recreational activities, competitive racing, and commuting in rugged terrain. Key factors driving market growth include increasing health consciousness, growing popularity of outdoor activities, and technological advancements in bike design and materials. Additionally, the market is witnessing a trend towards electric mountain bikes, offering pedal-assist functionality for enhanced riding experience.

Start exploring market insights

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

