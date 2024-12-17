GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 17, 2024: GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative, has announced its partnership with Exide Industries, India’s largest-selling battery brand. This collaboration will integrate GreenLine’s eco-friendly LNG-powered trucks into Exide’s logistics operations, marking a significant step toward aligning Exide's supply chain with its sustainability goals.



By adopting GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet, Exide takes a bold step in reducing its environmental footprint while ensuring efficiency and reliability in its long-haul transportation. As a prominent player in India’s battery manufacturing sector, Exide joins a growing number of industries leveraging GreenLine’s innovative, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions.



GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet is equipped with advanced technology, real-time vehicle monitoring, predictive analytics, and enhanced safety features. These trucks offer a cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles, with a range of up to 1,200 km on a single tank—making them ideal for Exide’s long-haul transportation needs.



With this partnership, Exide sets a new benchmark in the battery manufacturing sector by integrating sustainability into its core operations without compromising on performance or efficiency. LNG-powered logistics offers Exide an opportunity to reduce Scope 3 emissions—those associated with its logistics network—while ensuring that its supply chain remains both efficient and environmentally responsible.



Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said, “Partnering with Exide Industries marks a pivotal step in transforming the logistics landscape for the battery manufacturing sector. By integrating GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet, Exide is not just optimizing its supply chain but also leading the charge in reducing Scope 3 emissions—a critical focus area for sustainable manufacturing. This collaboration highlights how cutting-edge logistics solutions can align with the unique demands of the battery industry while driving measurable environmental impact.”



Avik Roy, MD & CEO, Exide Industries Ltd added, "Sustainability has long been a core element of Exide’s business practices and we are accelerating our efforts to advance it. Partnering with Greenline to adopt LNG-powered trucks into our logistics network is one such tangible step towards a sustainable future. This initiative represents one facet of Exide’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship.”



This partnership with Exide marks a defining moment for GreenLine Mobility Solutions, reinforcing its leadership in eco-friendly logistics. Currently operating over 500 LNG-powered trucks, GreenLine is set to expand its fleet by an additional 1,000 trucks by March 2025, positioning itself to meet the rising demand for green logistics with reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions.







MENAFN17122024005232011781ID1109001024