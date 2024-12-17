Tata Chemicals receives Special Appreciation for DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) at CII-EFI National Conference

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 17, 2024: Tata Chemicals was honoured with the Special Appreciation for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) - PAN India Category at the prestigious CII-EFI National Conference on Industrial Relations and Awards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion held on 12th December 2024, at the Taj Mahal Place, Mumbai.



The award, presented by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, celebrates Tata Chemicals’ exceptional efforts in promoting an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace across its operations.



Expressing gratitude, Mr. Rahul Pinjarkar, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Tata Chemicals, stated, "At Tata Chemicals, we believe diversity, equity and inclusion are integral to who we are and how we work. We are committed to creating a workplace where every voice is heard and every individual feels valued & empowered to bring their best. By embracing diverse perspectives we not only build stronger teams but also drive innovation and create lasting impact for our people and communities.”



Tata Chemicals has been a pioneer in implementing DEI initiatives that promote representation across genders, abilities, and geographies, creating an environment of respect, collaboration, and equal opportunity. These initiatives underline the company’s dedication to building a workplace that drives progress and innovation through inclusivity.



The CII-EFI National Conference and Awards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion spotlight organizations that are setting new benchmarks in industrial relations and workplace inclusivity. Tata Chemicals is proud to be recognized as a leader in championing these essential values, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for positive change in the industry.









