Qatar Intensify Training As Kuwait Set To Host 26Th Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the prestigious title in sight, two-time Asian champions Qatar have intensified their training as they prepare for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, which will take place in Kuwait from next week.

Under Spanish coach Luis Garcia, who replaced Marquez Lopez after serving as his assistant, Qatar has begun strenuous preparations in a closed camp at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort at the weekend. The team will continue training until Thursday, when they depart for Kuwait, two days before the kicks off.

It will be a new-look Al Annabi side, as Garcia made several changes to the preliminary squad, dropping senior players including Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Karim Boudiaf, and Abdulaziz Hatem. Qatar will also miss Pedro Miguel, Edmilson Junior and Mohammed Waad due to injuries.

While the players continue their training, Garcia is evaluating them before finalising the 26-player squad, with the deadline set for Friday.

Qatar will open their Group A campaign against the United Arab Emirates on the opening day at the newly built Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah Stadium on Saturday, and will face Oman there three days later. Al Annabi's final group match will be against hosts Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on December 27.

Group B consists of defending champions Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen. The winners and runners-up from both groups will advance to the semifinals on December 31, with the final scheduled for January 3, 2025.

Qatar, who last won the regional tournament in 2014, are aiming for their fourth title. Kuwait, with 10 titles, are the most successful team in the history of the competition – also known as Khaleeji Zain.

Former players have predicted a highly competitive edition of the tournament, with Adel Khamis naming Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE among the top contenders.

After struggling in the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round, where they face an uphill task for direct qualification, Qatar are hoping to turn things around. They aim to start the new year by lifting the Gulf Cup trophy after 10 years.

The Asian champions will rely on in-form Akram Afif, recently named Asian Player of the Year, and striker Almoez Ali in attack. Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and Lucas Mendez will strengthen the defence, with Qatar's final squad expected to be a mix of youth and experience.

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup has confirmed the tournament's readiness, with both stadiums prepared for action.

The Inspection Committee of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation gave thumbs up after tours to inspect the playing field, lighting, screens, training grounds, and other facilities.

Organisers are confident the tournament will be a great success and are expecting strong attendance throughout, starting with the opening match between Kuwait and Oman.