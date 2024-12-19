Police Cane-Charge BJP Youth Workers Who Vandalised Mumbai Congress Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The Mumbai resorted to cane-charge on Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers who stormed into the office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and vandalised it here on Thursday, officials said.

Angry activists of the BJYM - the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party – ranted slogans against the Congress, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of allegedly insulting Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Led by BJYM Mumbai chief Tajinder Tiwana, they reached the Congress office, pelted stones at photos of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders there, picked up chairs and threw them around, pushed around other furniture, slammed doors, windows and indulged in mayhem.

Shouting slogans, they also splashed black paint on large posters of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the Congress office and pulled down at least one picture banner there.

A Mumbai Police team which was already deployed outside the party office attempted to control the violent BJYM youths and then resorted to a baton-charge to disperse them, with at least half a dozen activists getting tight blows.

A Congresswoman office-bearer claimed that when she attempted to stop the BJYM mob, some of them allegedly tried to touch her, and charged them“with attacking those who are trying to protect the Constitution and Democracy”.

She told mediapersons that the BJYM's cowardly workers sneaked in like thieves and launched the sudden attack on the party office, and accused the police of being aware of everything.

They termed the attacks as 'BJP-sponsored state terrorism' and called the BJYM workers 'goons' who were let loose to rampage against those who respect Dr Ambedkar, the Constitution and his ideals.

They termed the attacks as 'BJP-sponsored state terrorism' and called the BJYM workers 'goons' who were let loose to rampage against those who respect Dr Ambedkar, the Constitution and his ideals.

The leaders pointed out that Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other central leaders have been consistently targeted by the BJP even in New Delhi, particularly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's utterances against Dr Ambedkar a couple of days ago.

Earlier today, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and others took out a protest march from Constitution Square to the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur where the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is underway.

The protestors were demanding an apology from HM Shah, while SS (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray and others have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack the Home Minister.