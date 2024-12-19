Friedkin Group Completes Everton Takeover After Receiving Premier League OK

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 19 (IANS) The Friedkin Group on Thursday completed the takeover of club Everton, ending the ownership of Farhad Moshiri and years of uncertainty over the club's future. The deal, which makes Everton the 10th club in the Premier League under American control, is thought to be worth more than 400 million pounds (502 million U.S. dollars) and comes before the club moves to its new 60,000 capacity 'Everton Stadium' for the 2025-2026 season.

The Friedkin Group is owned by Dan Friedkin, who has a personal worth of almost eight billion U.S. dollars and also owns the historic Italian club AS Roma.

"I take immense pride in welcoming one of England's most historic football clubs to our global family, the Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution," said the new owner in an open letter to Everton supporters.

"Whilst we are new to the club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world," he said. "We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city," he added.

Everton's first game after the takeover is a difficult match at home to Chelsea on Sunday lunchtime.

Earlier last week, Everton produced an excellent defensive display to hang on for a point away to Arsenal, who had 13 shots to Everton's one but failed to find its way past a solid defense and an excellent Jordan Pickford.