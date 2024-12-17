Viral Video: Footage From Vanuatu Earthquake Today Shows Scared Dog Running Around Social Media Left Concerned

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on December 17, causing significant panic and reports of injuries.

The quake's epicentre was located 30 kilometres west of Vila, the country's largest city, at a depth of 57 kilometres. It was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock near the same region, further intensifying the situation.

| Earthquake today: Magnitude 7.3 tremors hits Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

The earthquake caused significant destruction in Port Vila. Videos circulating on social showed collapsed buildings, damaged cars and debris scattered on the streets. One video also displayed a damaged structure that houses several diplomatic missions, including those of the United States, Britain, France and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry confirmed structural damage to the building and stated that efforts to account for their High Commission staff were underway.

| Naga Chaitanya 'cringe' wedding video makes social media angry

A video of the earthquake shows people and a scared dog running around inside a car repair shop. The footage has gone viral , having been viewed more than 62,000 times. Social media users have commented on the viral video .

Many social media users seemed worried about the“poor dog”.

“Hope everyone is ok! Poor dog was so scared,” wrote one user while another wrote,“so scary like a bomb.”

“It looks like there was an aftershock too, based on the white fridge looking thing in the center and the sliding wall on the right,” came from another user.

Tsunami warning

The tremor triggered a tsunami warning, which authorities withdrew within two hours. However, communication lines remained disrupted for hours, leaving official updates scarce.