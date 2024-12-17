Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Visits Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya In Bihar See Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in India for an official three-daye state visit and as part of the tour visited the holy Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Bihar today, December 17.

He landed in India on December 16 and met Prime Narendra Modi. On December 17, Dissanayake visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar's Gaya district and prayed at the UNESCO world heritage Mahabodhi Temple.

Writing on social X (formerly known as X), Dissanayake, who is on his first overseas official trip said,“This morning (17), I had the privilege of visiting Bodh Gaya, the sacred site where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment. I paid homage to the Mahabodhi Temple and Sri Maha Bodhi tree and offered floral tributes to the statue of Anagarika Dharmapala. Grateful for the blessings received by the General Secretary of the Maha Bodhi Society of India, Venerable Pelwatte Seewalee Thero and the Head of the Sarnath Centre, Venerable Rathmalwala Sumiththananda Thero.” (sic)

He also posted pictures from the visits.

Dissanayake arrived at the Gaya International Airport where he was greeted by ministers from Bihar, as per a PTI report. Bihar state ministers Prem Kumar, Santosh Kumar Suman, and other senior officials of the district administration were at the airport.

He then proceeded to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya where he offered prayers, the report added. This UNESCO heritage site is one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Gautam Budhha or Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment, it said.

Dissanayake was accompanied by the Gaya District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM, Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Mahashweta Maharathi and others.

After the Temple, he also offered prayers and flowers under the sacred Bodhi Tree - a supposed direct descendant of the original Bodhi Tree under which the Buddha spent his First Week and had his enlightenment.